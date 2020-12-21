Critical Survey: Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) & NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Earth Science Tech alerts:

This table compares Earth Science Tech and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Science Tech $530,000.00 1.30 -$1.20 million N/A N/A NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $6.60 million 4.06 -$9.65 million ($0.48) -1.34

Earth Science Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Earth Science Tech and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Earth Science Tech and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Science Tech -1,750.31% N/A -2,929.76% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -122.78% -309.15% -93.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Earth Science Tech has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals beats Earth Science Tech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging. Its products include vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, personal care products, homeopathies, functional foods, and other products. The company markets its products in a range of formulations and delivery forms, including capsules, tablets, soft gels, chewables, liquids, creams, sprays, powders, and whole herbs. It also offers Cannabidiol oil to retailers in the vaping industry; and cannabinoid products. In addition, the company retails health, wellness, sports nutrition, and dietary supplement products. Earth Science Tech, Inc. offers its products through its retail store located in Coral Gables, Florida, as well as through the internet. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in April 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market. It also develops auriclosene, a synthetic molecule for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop auriclosene for veterinary markets for companion animals. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.