Crown (CRW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $144,990.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 71.9% against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0962 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $144,990.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,097.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.41 or 0.01382858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00081008 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00288105 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005490 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,189,887 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

