Crypto Village Accelerator Price Reaches $0.0773 on Major Exchanges (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $836,054.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00347328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025313 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

CVA is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.