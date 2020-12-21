Cryptocean (CRON) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $7,140.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002999 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00054099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00359043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,025 coins and its circulating supply is 8,198,927 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

