Cryptonex (CNX) Price Reaches $2.84 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $2.84 or 0.00012433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $158.40 million and $1.58 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00141772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.36 or 0.00753330 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00167279 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00385182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00072997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00110941 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.