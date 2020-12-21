CryptoPing (PING) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $32,668.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00141527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.90 or 0.00746605 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00166919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00380399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00072118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00109028 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

