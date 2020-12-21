Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,364 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,818 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in NOW by 3,719.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,407 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,117,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the third quarter worth $2,614,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 870,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 528,513 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $736.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.11.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

