Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,141,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 424,912 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 351,821 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,699,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 219.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 55,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

