Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 834.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,392 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REZI. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

