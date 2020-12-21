Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 777.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $142.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

