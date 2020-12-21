Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,295 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,295 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 149,473 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

In related news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

