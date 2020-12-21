CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $10.53 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 743,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 over the last 90 days.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

