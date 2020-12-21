CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 1546772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Specifically, Director John S. Hendricks bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CURI shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

