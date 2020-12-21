D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DHI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of DHI opened at $73.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after buying an additional 748,715 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

