DAO.Casino (BET) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $160,297.00

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,345.45 or 0.99470192 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

