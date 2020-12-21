Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DRI. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Argus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.64.

NYSE DRI opened at $116.16 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 122,620 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

