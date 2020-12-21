Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.21. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 129,121 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DARE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daré Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

