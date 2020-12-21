Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

DAR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,732. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $2,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,401.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 118,209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.