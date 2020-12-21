Datamine Price Reaches $0.0702 on Major Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $274,108.51 and $27,308.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datamine Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,795 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency.

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

