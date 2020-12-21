Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Cap Achieves $7.46 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $7.46 million and $308,116.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00140164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00759607 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00164692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00382817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00114840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00071746 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,720,128 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

Dawn Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

