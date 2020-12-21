Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DCPH has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.31.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.53. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 564.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

