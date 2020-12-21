Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 58,340 Shares

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 58,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $1,502,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denbury alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,753 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $2,781,192.15.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 240,000 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $5,880,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 453,000 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $10,582,080.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $546,516.99.

On Thursday, November 12th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $2,869,204.02.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 106 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,909.06.

On Monday, September 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 11,200 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $210,560.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 51,607 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $977,952.65.

Denbury stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 4.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,473,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.