Dent (DENT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $395,396.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $18.73 million and $395,396.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00347328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025313 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

DENT is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,875,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.