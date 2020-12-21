Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 6,130,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 2,236,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The business had revenue of $85.17 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Destination XL Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.09% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

