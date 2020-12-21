Dether Market Cap Hits $362,226.13 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Dether token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Dether has a total market cap of $362,226.13 and $49.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dether has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00053189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00345412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025122 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dether is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.