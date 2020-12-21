Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $25.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.32.

BEN opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,060,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,773,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 195,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,888,000 after purchasing an additional 231,223 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,689,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,366,000 after purchasing an additional 156,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,972,739 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

