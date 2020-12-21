Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $124.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.21.

DRI stock opened at $116.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $125.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average of $90.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 61.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

