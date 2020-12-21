DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock Price Up 10.8%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) shares rose 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 664,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 685% from the average daily volume of 84,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

DMAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

The firm has a market cap of $151.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In related news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 10,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock worth $125,980. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,395,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

