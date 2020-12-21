Diamond Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00005783 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $1,836.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,555,852 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

