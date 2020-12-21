Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DRNA. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

DRNA stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 16,370 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $343,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,627. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 8,720 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $176,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,080,180 shares of company stock valued at $25,181,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

