Digital Insurance Token Trading 31.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $694,215.39 and $104.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.97 or 0.00637458 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000406 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.