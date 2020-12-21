Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.