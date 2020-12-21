Digitex City Reaches One Day Volume of $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Digitex City has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.17 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00354315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025622 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news.

