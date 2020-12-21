Dimecoin (DIME) Trading 71.2% Lower Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Dimecoin has a market cap of $457,916.06 and $3,581.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 71.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00033704 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001566 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002093 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

