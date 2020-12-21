DMM: Governance (DMG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.52 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001158 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00347382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025260 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,822,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,690,894 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com.

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.