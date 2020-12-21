Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $612.43 million and approximately $541.88 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00459098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000270 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,609,497,861 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

