Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.86.

DPZ opened at $396.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $839,750. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

