Donald F. Shaw Purchases 2,000 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Director Donald F. Shaw bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $20,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KEQU stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $28.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

