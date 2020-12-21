Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

DORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Dorman Products by 1,642.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth about $1,506,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $89.39 on Monday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

