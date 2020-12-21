Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DGNS) Quiet Period To Expire on December 28th

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DGNS) quiet period will end on Monday, December 28th. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DGNS opened at $11.56 on Monday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

