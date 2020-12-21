Dusk Network Trading Down 2.5% This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $15.21 million and approximately $848,321.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00054233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00359831 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026869 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network.

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

