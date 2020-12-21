Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.58.

DT stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 157.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,898,645 shares of company stock worth $437,722,688. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

