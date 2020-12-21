DZ Bank Upgrades Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) to “Buy”

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. DZ Bank currently has $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Shares of RTX opened at $70.17 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

