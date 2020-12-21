Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $424.00

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.54) and last traded at GBX 424 ($5.54), with a volume of 3736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424 ($5.54).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 370.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.12. The stock has a market cap of £109.23 million and a P/E ratio of -232.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

