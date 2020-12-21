East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Stock Price Up 12.5%

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) rose 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 102,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 64,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.49 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

