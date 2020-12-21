Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of EOI stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

