Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE:EFL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.83. 208,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

