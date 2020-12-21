Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EVT opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.