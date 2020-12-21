eBoost (EBST) Price Down 26.4% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. eBoost has a market capitalization of $121,300.92 and approximately $36.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.00453225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000273 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000271 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

