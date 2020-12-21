Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.43 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 45.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Education Ecosystem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $368.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00053572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00345661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025140 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,459,521 tokens. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com.

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.